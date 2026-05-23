Hi, Subscriber

Former New York Mets All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: Taijuan Walker #99 of the New York Mets reacts during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 29, 2021 in New York City. The Braves won 6-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels will continue their series with the Texas Rangers (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 9-6 win on Friday.

Former Mets All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of the New York Mets reacts after a sixth inning ending double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on August 14, 2021 in New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Angels signed Taijuan Walker to a Minor League contract.

Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group wrote: “The Angels have signed Taijuan Walker to a minor league deal. He’ll report to Arizona. He was released by the Phillies earlier this season.”

Walker had been in the middle of his fourth year with the Philadelphia Phillies before getting released last month.

He has gone 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games this season.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on April 23): “The Phillies announced that they have released Taijuan Walker. Walker posted a 9.13 ERA through 22.2 IP this season with Philadelphia. The Phillies still have to pay the rest of Walker’s $18M contract that he is owed this year.”

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the top of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Walker’s MLB Career

Walker was picked in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Over 14 seasons, he has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets (and Phillies).

In 2021, Walker made the All-Star Game with the Mets.

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of the New York Mets reacts after pitching during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on August 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City.

While Walker struggled this year, he has had a solid MLB career.

The 33-year-old is 78-75 with a 4.27 ERA in 256 games (234 starts).

Angels And Mets Right Now

The Angels come into Saturday as the last-place team in the American League West with an 18-34 record in 42 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 10-16 in 26 games at home).

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 22-29 record in 51 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Mets are in the middle of a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Former New York Mets All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x