Former New York Mets All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels will continue their series with the Texas Rangers (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 9-6 win on Friday.

Former Mets All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Angels signed Taijuan Walker to a Minor League contract.

Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group wrote: “The Angels have signed Taijuan Walker to a minor league deal. He’ll report to Arizona. He was released by the Phillies earlier this season.”

Walker had been in the middle of his fourth year with the Philadelphia Phillies before getting released last month.

He has gone 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games this season.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on April 23): “The Phillies announced that they have released Taijuan Walker. Walker posted a 9.13 ERA through 22.2 IP this season with Philadelphia. The Phillies still have to pay the rest of Walker’s $18M contract that he is owed this year.”

Walker’s MLB Career

Walker was picked in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Over 14 seasons, he has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets (and Phillies).

In 2021, Walker made the All-Star Game with the Mets.

While Walker struggled this year, he has had a solid MLB career.

The 33-year-old is 78-75 with a 4.27 ERA in 256 games (234 starts).

Angels And Mets Right Now

The Angels come into Saturday as the last-place team in the American League West with an 18-34 record in 42 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 10-16 in 26 games at home).

Meanwhile, the Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 22-29 record in 51 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Mets are in the middle of a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.