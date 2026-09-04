Mets Place 35-Home Run Slugger on Inactive List Before Giants Series

The New York Mets made an intriguing roster move ahead of their series against the San Francisco Giants.

New York is coming off a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. The Mets will now begin a three-game home series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Mets are in the midst of a disappointing season as New York is 63-77 and last in the NL East.

New York Mets Place Slugger on Inactive List

Ahead of the Mets series against the Giants, New York’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets, placed slugger Billy Amick on the temporarily inactive list. The move was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

Amick is 23 years old and was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. The Mets acquired Amick at the trade deadline along with shortstop Bruin Agbayani for left-handed reliever A.J. Minter.

Amick originally began his Mets tenure in Double-A before being promoted to Triple-A on Aug. 18. Yet, on Sept. 3, he was placed on the temporary inactive list.

Mets reporter Daniel Wexler revealed on X that Amick is away from the team for what is likely a personal matter.

“No. He’s away from the team with what is likely a personal matter,” Wexler wrote on X.

Amick is in the midst of a breakout season. This year, he’s hitting .226 with 35 home runs and 104 RBIs. Amick looks like a future MLB infielder, as his bat looks like the real deal. In 12 games in Triple-A in Syracuse, he’s hitting .209 with 5 home runs and 10 RBIs, as his power is the real deal.

With the Mets struggling, Amick likely could have been promoted to make his MLB debut, but it’s unclear how long he will be out. However, Amick looks like a future key piece for the Mets on the infield, as his bat projects to be a middle-of-the-order bat.

New York Right Now

The Mets are having another disappointing season.

New York had hopes of making the postseason this year, but the Mets struggled from the get-go. New York will kick off a three-game series against the Giants.

The Mets have been using Andy Green as their interim manager, and he isn’t sure what his future holds.

“The most honest answer is you can’t live 45 days out in the future and be helpful to anybody,” Green said. “You can’t be a good player worrying about how the season ends on August twenty-something. So you have a lifetime of conditioning for being in the moment, not thinking about those things, not worrying about what happens or doesn’t happen – and being present for people. That gets the best version of players, staff, anybody. [The future], if you give it time, can occupy anybody’s mind.”

New York is 63-77.