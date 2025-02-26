Analyst Links Mets to $22.5 Million Pitcher Amid Rotation Injuries

The New York Mets have a need in the rotation as before the season even began, they got dealt with two key injuries.

New York entered spring training with no true ace but its top two starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas were shut down due to injuries. With both unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, MLB analyst Jackson Roberts of SportingNews linked the Mets to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery as a trade target.

“All winter, the Diamondbacks have been trying to get rid of Montgomery, who had a 6.23 ERA in his disastrous 2024 debut season in Arizona,” Roberts wrote. “His $22.5 million salary for the upcoming season is admittedly high, but so is his motivation to return to his stellar 2023 form.

Montgomery proved during the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series run that he can handle the big stage, and that’s where the Mets will live all season,” Roberts added. “Coming to Queens and taking over a mid-rotation spot for the Mets could be the ideal situation for Montgomery to thrive once more.”

Montgomery is in the final year of his deal as he’s set to make $22.5 million which makes this a low-risk move for New York. If he does struggle, they can easily move on from him. Arizona is also open to moving him, so the cost to acquire him likely wouldn’t be high.

The left-hander did struggle with Arizona last season as Montgomery went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games including 21 starts.

Mets Manager Hates to See Injuries to Rotation

New York enters the season as one of the favorites to win the World Series, especially after signing Juan Soto in free agency.

However, in spring training, the Mets saw Montas and Manaea both deal with injuries, which was tough news for the team.

“You hate to see it, especially before we get to March, two of your guys are going down,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “But we have been talking about our depth and here we are getting tested.”

Montas suffered a lat sprain which will sideline him from throwing until at least the end of spring training. Manaea, meanwhile, has been shut down from throwing for at least a couple of weeks due to an oblique strain and is likely to return in mid-to-late April.

The Mets currently have Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn competing for the five rotation spots.

Diamondbacks Owner Calls Montgomery a Horrible Signing

Arizona signed Montgomery last season to try and bolster its rotation.

However, the left-hander struggled mightily and Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick called the signing horrible.

“If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you’re talking to the guy that should be blamed,” Kendrick told Arizona Sports. “Because I brought it to [the front office’s] attention. I pushed for it. They agreed to it — it wasn’t in our game plan. You know when he was signed — right at the end of spring training. And looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did. It’s our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I’m the perpetrator of that.”

Montgomery helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series in 2023.