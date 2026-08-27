New York Mets Announce Big Juan Soto Update Before Astros Series

On Thursday, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

The Mets are coming off an 8-1 loss on Wednesday.

That said, the two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

New York Mets Announce Big Juan Soto Update

The Mets continue to play without Juan Soto.

He has been out since July 24 with an injury.

On Wednesday, the Mets announced a notable update on Soto.

MLB.com wrote: “On Aug. 26, Soto took live batting practice for the first time, played catch and ran the bases without any problems. Even more impressive was that he was making quick stops while rounding each base.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return to action next month.

Chelsea Janes of SNY wrote (on August 26): “Juan Soto is hitting off a real pitcher at Citi Field right now. Had heard Sept. 1 as a loose target for his return, though everyone is careful about giving timelines because obviously they can change. Either way, if he’s hitting live, he’s certainly getting closer.”

Soto is batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games this year.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Mets.

In addition to the Mets, Soto has also spent time with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

He helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series title.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a tough 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 60-73 record in 133 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 6-4 (and they are 31-36 in 67 games at home).

Following the Brewers, they will remain at Citi Field for a series with Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros that starts on Friday night.