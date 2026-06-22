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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Cubs Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bo Bichette (who started at shortstop) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits a single in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For Monday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/22 C. Benge RF B. Bichette 3B J. Soto LF M. Semien 2B M. Vientos 1B E. Wagaman DH F. Alvarez C A. Ewing CF Z. Short SS K. Senga SP”

Bichette has been moved to third base for Monday’s game.

The two-time All-Star comes into the night batting .248 with 77 hits, eight home runs, 42 RBIs, 39 runs and one stolen base in his first 77 games with the Mets.

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Before signing in New York, Bichette had spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season, he helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Monday’s lineup for the Mets:

@WardyNYM: “Vientos Wagaman Short In a terribly rainy day at Citi Field This should be fun”

@headcase81: “Hopefully the game gets rained out so I don’t have to watch this team break my heart again.”

@DG111088: “How do you expect people to watch with a line up like this?”

@waltthomas8: “Does semien need to play everyday at his age?”

Mets Right Now

GettyManager Carlos Mendoza #64 shakes hands with Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets after a run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Mets come into their series with the Cubs as the last-place team in the National League East with a 34-43 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 18-18 in 36 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Cubs Series

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