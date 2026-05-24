New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News Before Marlins Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

The Mets have lost each of the first two games, so they are looking to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Juan Soto finished with one walk.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News

For Sunday’s game, the Mets announced that Soto has been scratched from the lineup.

Laura Albanese of Newsday wrote: “Juan Soto is ill and reported in today with a fever. He’s been scratched. There’s a flu-like illness that’s been spreading through the clubhouse for a few days.”

Soto is batting .294 with 40 hits, 10 home runs, 21 RBI’s, 22 runs and five stolen bases in his first 37 games.

He is in his second season with the Mets.

The 2019 World Series Champion has also had stints with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals over nine seasons.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Updated Mets 5/24 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS A. Ewing CF M. Vientos 1B B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B M. Melendez DH T. Taylor LF H. Senger C C. Scott SP”

Social Media Reacts To Soto Update

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Steve Gelbs: “Juan Soto was originally in the starting lineup, but Carlos Mendoza said he’s been scratched due to illness. Mendoza said that an illness has been making its way through the clubhouse lately. For a team that’s been struggling offensively, the timing couldn’t be much worse.”

@just_mets: “Juan Soto, the only player on the Mets that’s hitting, was just scratched with the flu. Ya can’t make it up 😂”

@NickIsAMetsFan: “We are getting SWEPT today 😭”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 22-30 record in 52 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 11-17 in 28 games on the road).

Following the Marlins, the Mets will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Citi Field.