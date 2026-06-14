New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Braves Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 3-1 (on Saturday).

Bo Bichette (who started at third base) finished with two hits and one run.

Mets Make Bichette Change Before Series Finale

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/14 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C F. Peralta SP”

Bichette is back at shortstop (and hitting 2nd in the order).

He is currently batting .236 with 66 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBI’s, 34 runs and one stolen base in 70 games.

Bichette is in his first season with the Mets after spending seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In Toronto, the 28-year-old made two MLB All-Star Games (and helped the franchise reach the World Series in 2025).

He signed with New York over the offseason.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@jetsfan24x7: “No vientos we have a chance”

@NicholasFasull1: “KNICKS ARE CHAMPIONS!!! IDC ANYMORE. JUST DO IT FOR THE KNICKS”

@dool_75: “🙏 Thank you! No Alvarez or Veintos.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 31-39 record in 70 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 17-18 in 35 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Mets will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.