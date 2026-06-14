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New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Braves Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 3-1 (on Saturday).

Bo Bichette (who started at third base) finished with two hits and one run.

Mets Make Bichette Change Before Series Finale

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/14 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C F. Peralta SP”

Bichette is back at shortstop (and hitting 2nd in the order).

He is currently batting .236 with 66 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBI’s, 34 runs and one stolen base in 70 games.

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on after scoring during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Bichette is in his first season with the Mets after spending seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In Toronto, the 28-year-old made two MLB All-Star Games (and helped the franchise reach the World Series in 2025).

He signed with New York over the offseason.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@jetsfan24x7: “No vientos we have a chance”

@NicholasFasull1:KNICKS ARE CHAMPIONS!!! IDC ANYMORE. JUST DO IT FOR THE KNICKS”

@dool_75: “🙏 Thank you! No Alvarez or Veintos.”

Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates a second inning grand slam with teammates MJ Melendez #1 and Juan Soto #22 during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 31-39 record in 70 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 17-18 in 35 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Mets will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Braves Series Finale

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