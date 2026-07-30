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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Marlins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves (also at home).

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Bo Bichette (who batting 2nd) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets bats against the Atlanta Braves during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/30 A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF B. Baty 1B M. Semien 2B J. Polanco DH F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP”

Bichette has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the lineup for Thursday’s game.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .256 with 110 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and one stolen base in 108 games.

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets bats against the Atlanta Braves during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Bichette had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last year, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyLuke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets (L) is greeted by Bo Bichette #19 after making a play in the field during the eighth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 26, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 46-63 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 (and they are 24-31 in 55 games at Citi Field).

Marlins Right Now

GettyKyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres in the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

On the other side of Thursday’s series, the Marlins have gone 55-54 in 109 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 3-7 (and they are 21-31 in 52 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Marlins Series

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