New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Marlins Series

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves (also at home).

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Bo Bichette (who batting 2nd) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/30 A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF B. Baty 1B M. Semien 2B J. Polanco DH F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP”

Bichette has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the lineup for Thursday’s game.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .256 with 110 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and one stolen base in 108 games.

Bichette had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last year, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 46-63 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 (and they are 24-31 in 55 games at Citi Field).

Marlins Right Now

On the other side of Thursday’s series, the Marlins have gone 55-54 in 109 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 3-7 (and they are 21-31 in 52 games on the road).