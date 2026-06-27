New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Phillies Game

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Bo Bichette (who was the DH) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/27 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B M. Vientos DH A. Ewing CF B. Baty 2B F. Alvarez C C. Scott SP”

Bichette has been moved to 3rd base (and is hitting third) on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .254 with 84 hits, 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, 43 runs and one stolen base in 82 games.

He is in his first season playing for the Mets.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BrendanCarr88: “Please try to win today I really dont ask for much”

@mike5_5_5: “why does alvarez continuously hit low in the order He’s got the third highest OPS in this lineup”

@ThatNYsportsguy: “Back to back real lineups! It’s amazing how that works!”

@AustinD1097: “Amazes me how Baty still stays in this lineup”

@donna_zimmerman: “You’re kidding, right? Vientos as designated hitter… 🙄”

@ksinch24: “Having Lindor hit clean up gives some insight to how broken this organization is. So in love w analytics at the expense of logic and what your eyes actually tell you.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into the day as the last-place team in the National League East with a 34-48 record in 82 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 18-23 in 41 games at home).

ESPN wrote (on Friday): “Breaking: The New York Mets have parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza, the team have announced.”