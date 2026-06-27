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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Phillies Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Bo Bichette (who was the DH) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on after scoring during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/27 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B M. Vientos DH A. Ewing CF B. Baty 2B F. Alvarez C C. Scott SP”

Bichette has been moved to 3rd base (and is hitting third) on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .254 with 84 hits, 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, 43 runs and one stolen base in 82 games.

He is in his first season playing for the Mets.

Social Media Reacts

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BrendanCarr88: “Please try to win today I really dont ask for much”

@mike5_5_5: “why does alvarez continuously hit low in the order He’s got the third highest OPS in this lineup”

@ThatNYsportsguy: “Back to back real lineups! It’s amazing how that works!”

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

@AustinD1097: “Amazes me how Baty still stays in this lineup”

@donna_zimmerman: “You’re kidding, right? Vientos as designated hitter… 🙄”

@ksinch24: “Having Lindor hit clean up gives some insight to how broken this organization is. So in love w analytics at the expense of logic and what your eyes actually tell you.”

Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates a second inning grand slam with teammates MJ Melendez #1 and Juan Soto #22 during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. 

The Mets come into the day as the last-place team in the National League East with a 34-48 record in 82 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 18-23 in 41 games at home).

ESPN wrote (on Friday): “Breaking: The New York Mets have parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza, the team have announced.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Phillies Game

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