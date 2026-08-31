The New York Mets are set to kick off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. New York will be aiming to bounce back in this one, as they lost their most recent game against the Houston Astros by a 6-3 final score.

After their tough loss to Houston, the Mets are making some changes to their lineup against the Rays. This includes with star infielder Bo Bichette.

New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Announcement Before Rays Series

The Mets have revealed their lineup for their game against the Rays, and Bichette will be at a new spot in it. This is because Bichette is set to hit second for New York after batting third in their most recent game.

With Bichette moving up to the second spot in New York’s batting order, Carson Benge will now be batting third for the NL East club.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their series opener against the Rays.

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

M. Vientos DH

J. Young 1B

C. Morel LF

M. Semien 2B

A. Ewing CF

F. Alvarez C

Bichette Looking to Have Another Strong Game for the Mets

While New York lost in their most recent game against the Astros, Bichette had a solid day at the plate for them. This is because he went 2-for-3 for New York against Houston. Now, he will be looking to have another solid game for the Mets to kick off their series against the Rays.

Bichette has played in 135 games so far this season with the Mets, where he has recorded 14 home runs, 22 doubles, 66 RBI, and a .263 batting average. He has been heating up for New York as the season goes on, though, and it will be interesting to see if this trend translates over to their game against the Rays.