Mets’ Bo Bichette Receives Blunt $42 Million Free Agent Message

The New York Mets will face decisions this upcoming offseason as they approach their second straight season of missing the playoffs. Nonetheless, some Mets players also need to decide on their future.

One of those players is Bo Bichette, who signed a three-year, $126 million contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. As a result, the infielder has to decide whether he wants to be a part of the Mets’ future in 2026 or test the free agent market again and perhaps sign in a better situation or for more money.

With the offseason nearing for the Mets, John Harper of SNY believes that Bichette should look to opt in, given that the infielder might not get $42 million per year over the next two years that are still left on his contract, per Spotrac.

“You’ve got the lockout coming,” Harper said in a Sept. 11 video on SNY’s YouTube channel. “You’re not sure what the salary structure is going to look like, if there’s a cap or not. I think that’s part of it too. [Bichette] has been good since the terrible start, but I was looking at it, and he’s not a superstar. He’s a really good offensive player [and] has got an under .800 OPS in the second half, when he’s done most of his best hitting.

“He doesn’t hit for a lot of power [and] he’s been a clutch guy again since the bad start, hitting almost .300 with runners in scoring position. To me, [$84 million] for the next two years; you can go out in the market after that [but] you’re not getting [$42 million] a year anymore. Now you’re getting a longer contract, but I would stick it out for these two years and then maybe take my chance.”

Mets’ Bo Bichette Could Look to Earn More Than $84 Million

Meanwhile, David Lennon of Newsday Sports believes that Bichette can get more than the $84 million left on his contract. With not many marquee names in this upcoming free-agent frenzy, a team could offer him a deal that surpasses what he’s still owed. Nonetheless, that likely means signing a longer term contract.

“The biggest advantage here is the fact that the free agent market is terrible,” Lennon said in the same segment. “So Bo Bichette is going to stand out. He’s been great since June. I mean, terrible first two months of the year, but he’s, I think, sitting close to .300. He’s got over an .800 OPS at this point. There’s a lot of money on the table for him.

“He’s got $84 million left over two years, so that’s kind of tempting, but I think he can make that back in free agency, especially with the frenzy that we’re going to see before the lockout here. So I think he can do pretty well, and actually better than the two years and $84 million left.”

Does Bo Bichette Want to Start All Over Again in New Setting?

Lennon does mention that even Bichette might not know what he wants to do this upcoming offseason. Nonetheless, Bichette is finally looking comfortable with the Mets after a challenging start, and the question is whether he wants to start all over again in a new situation.

“He did adjust to the settings here, and it did take some time,” Lennon added. “Maybe there are other places that he likes better. I can’t tell if he’s completely sold. He’s done a good job acclimating, and he looks comfortable here now, but nobody seems to know what he’s really thinking.

“If you ask anybody what might happen with him, they don’t know. Honestly, maybe even Bo Bichette doesn’t know at this point.”

Bichette has been batting .265 with 152 hits, 16 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 72 runs scored in 145 games this season, per StatMuse. The 28-year-old had a challenging start to his Mets tenure, but since June 12, he has hit .300 with 90 hits, 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 41 runs scored in 77 games, per StatMuse.