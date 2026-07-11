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New York Mets Make Curious Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Game

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TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 01: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reacts to the crowd before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 01, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 6-2 loss on Friday night.

Bo Bichette did not play in the game.

New York Mets Make Curious Bo Bichette Decision

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets dons a Fourth of July themed hat during fielding practice before the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/11 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF J. Polanco DH E. Wagaman 1B F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Short 2B F. Peralta SP”

Bichette remains out of the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is in his first year playing for the Mets.

He is batting .256 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 94 games.

Before the Mets, the 28-year-old had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays (and helped them reach the 2025 World Series).

Social Media Reacts

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets makes a throw to first base in the eighth inning oftheir MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying:

@WardyNYM: “Yet another game without Bichette as he nurses what I believe is a bone bruise (not 100% though) Fitting this comes right as Polanco has returned”

@metsbatflip1: “Bo Bichette is out of the lineup for the second straight day today.”

@dude4serious: “What’s the deal here?”

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@nymets945: “Bichette out of the lineup again Something is up”

@garbage_mets: “No Bo again? Trade? Injury?”

@MetsPanthersFan: “@JonHeyman are the Mets hiding an injury to Bichette? 2 days in a row out of the lineup.”

Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets come into the day as the last-place team in the National League East with a 40-55 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-26 in 47 games at Citi Field).

Following the All-Star break, the Mets will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Curious Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Game

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