New York Mets Make Curious Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 6-2 loss on Friday night.

Bo Bichette did not play in the game.

New York Mets Make Curious Bo Bichette Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/11 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF J. Polanco DH E. Wagaman 1B F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Short 2B F. Peralta SP”

Bichette remains out of the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is in his first year playing for the Mets.

He is batting .256 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 94 games.

Before the Mets, the 28-year-old had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays (and helped them reach the 2025 World Series).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@WardyNYM: “Yet another game without Bichette as he nurses what I believe is a bone bruise (not 100% though) Fitting this comes right as Polanco has returned”

@metsbatflip1: “Bo Bichette is out of the lineup for the second straight day today.”

@dude4serious: “What’s the deal here?”

@nymets945: “Bichette out of the lineup again Something is up”

@garbage_mets: “No Bo again? Trade? Injury?”

@MetsPanthersFan: “@JonHeyman are the Mets hiding an injury to Bichette? 2 days in a row out of the lineup.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into the day as the last-place team in the National League East with a 40-55 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-26 in 47 games at Citi Field).

Following the All-Star break, the Mets will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.