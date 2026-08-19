New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change During Padres Series

The New York Mets finish off their three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. They will be looking to end on a high note after losing their most recent game to San Diego by a 5-2 final score.

The Mets are making some changes to their lineup against the Padres, and one involves star infielder Bo Bichette.

Bo Bichette Batting Third for the Mets vs. Padres

Bichette will be in a spot in the Mets’ batting order on Wednesday, as he will be hitting third. This comes after he batted second against the Padres in New York’s most recent game.

With Bichette moving to the third spot in the Mets’ lineup, Francisco Lindor will now be batting second against the Padres. This comes after he was the Mets’ leadoff hitter in their most recent game against San Diego.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their game against the Padres.

A.J. Ewing CF

Francisco Lindor SS

Bo Bichette 3B

Carson Benge RF

Jared Young 1B

Francisco Alvarez DH

Brett Baty LF

Marcus Semien 2B

Luis Torrens C

Bo Bichette’s 2026 Season With the Mets So Far

In 126 games with the Mets so far this season, Bichette has recorded 12 home runs, 63 RBI, and a .268 batting average. This is after he posted 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .311 batting average in 139 games for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season. With that, he has struggled to find his top form during his first season with the Mets.

Although this is the case, he has been hot as of late. He is entering this game on a six-game hitting streak and will be looking to build on it with another solid performance against the Padres from here. It will be interesting to see if switching to the third spot in New York’s lineup leads to him having another good game from here.