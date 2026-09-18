Mets’ Bo Bichette Makes Personal Admission on Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets in January. He left the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent after seven major league seasons.

Bichette struggled early in New York, hitting as low as .213 in June. Over a 74-game stretch through late August, he batted .304 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

The Mets have not turned their season around.

New York carried a 69-81 record through games on Sept. 14 and was eliminated from playoff contention. It is the second straight season the Mets have missed the postseason.

Bo Bichette’s Personal Admission on Former Team

Bichette helped Toronto reach the 2025 World Series. He batted .348 with a home run and six RBIs in that series, a seven-game loss to the Dodgers.

Despite such a great time, surprisingly, Bichette is not in contact with his former teammates.

“We’re all super busy trying to, you know, do the hardest sport in the world,” he expressed to Tyler Boronski. “A ton of love for them, but not a whole lot of conversation.”

Bichette’s production has dipped from his final Blue Jays season. He batted .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs for Toronto in 2025. He posted a career-high .840 OPS over 139 games that year.

With the Mets in 2026, Bichette is hitting .263 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs. He has totaled 158 hits through mid-September.

New York Mets Eye Carlos Beltran

The Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza in late June. Andy Green has served as the club’s interim manager since then.

Green has gone 35-36 overall and 22-17 since the trade deadline. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has called him the “perfect choice” for the permanent job.

Green does not want the role long-term, according to Rosenthal. The Mets will need to look elsewhere for their next manager.

Carlos Beltran remains a reported frontrunner, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Rosenthal has cautioned that Beltran has never managed or coached at any level.

Rosenthal has floated David Ross, Brandon Hyde and Rocco Baldelli as alternatives. He has also mentioned Albert Pujols and Alex Cora among possible candidates league-wide.