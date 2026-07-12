New York Mets Quietly Announced Bo Bichette News During Red Sox Series

On Sunday, the New York Mets will play the final game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 4-0 loss on Saturday (and will look to avoid getting swept).

Bo Bichette was not in the lineup for the second straight game, but he had one walk off the bench.

Mets Quietly Announced Bo Bichette News

Before Saturday’s game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the latest on Bichette.

DiComo wrote: “Bo Bichette is dealing with “overall sore” legs and right ankle soreness, per Andy Green. He’s available off the bench, but may use tomorrow and the All-Star break to get “a full reset.””

Bichette is currently batting .256 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in his first 95 games with the Mets.

He is officially out of the lineup on Sunday.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/12 A. Ewing CF J. Soto DH F. Lindor SS E. Wagaman 1B C. Benge RF T. Taylor LF L. Torrens C B. Baty 3B Z. Short 2B Z. Thornton SP”

Social Media Reacts To DiComo’s Post

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@rsynyc: “It just shows that this team and manager don’t think they can come back and win this season. Or become respectable. Losers”

@Richie_Brienza: “Dude better start doing squats and leg presses he’s 28 not 40”

@hhuanyc: “Might as well. Keeping him healthy in case Stearns tries to deal him is the right move. This team is going nowhere with or without him in 2026.”

@Buffan1712: “Hopefully Bo gets healthy soon #LGM”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into the Sunday before the All-Star break as the last-place team in the National League East with a 40-56 record in 96 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 21-27 in 48 games at Citi Field).

Currently, the Mets are 12.0 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.