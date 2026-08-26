New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change vs. Brewers

The New York Mets are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday. The Mets will be looking to stay hot after defeating Milwaukee by a 3-2 final score in their last game.

The Mets will be making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Brewers, and this includes with Bo Bichette.

New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change

Bichette is set to hit in a new spot in the Mets’ batting order on Wednesday. This is because the star infielder will be batting third for New York after hitting second in their most recent game against the Brewers.

With Bichette now batting third for the Mets, Francisco Lindor will be taking his previous second spot.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their game against the Brewers.

A. Ewing CF

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

L. Robert Jr. DH

B. Baty LF

M. Semien 2B

F. Alvarez C

Bichette’s First Season With the Mets So Far

Bichette has appeared in 131 games so far this season with the Mets, where he has recorded 14 home runs, 66 RBI, and a .265 batting average. This is after he had 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .311 batting average as an All-Star for the Toronto Blue Jays during this past season.

Overall, Bichette has struggled at times this season, but has been showing signs of improvement as the campaign rolls on. For example, he has four home runs, 13 RBI, and a .310 batting average during this month. Now, he will be looking to keep this kind of play going for New York against the Brewers from here.