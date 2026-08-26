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New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change vs. Brewers

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Miami Marlins v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets in action during the game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 30, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday. The Mets will be looking to stay hot after defeating Milwaukee by a 3-2 final score in their last game.

The Mets will be making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Brewers, and this includes with Bo Bichette.

New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 02: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bichette is set to hit in a new spot in the Mets’ batting order on Wednesday. This is because the star infielder will be batting third for New York after hitting second in their most recent game against the Brewers.

With Bichette now batting third for the Mets, Francisco Lindor will be taking his previous second spot.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their game against the Brewers.

A. Ewing CF

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

L. Robert Jr. DH

B. Baty LF

M. Semien 2B

F. Alvarez C

Bichette’s First Season With the Mets So Far

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 02: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bichette has appeared in 131 games so far this season with the Mets, where he has recorded 14 home runs, 66 RBI, and a .265 batting average. This is after he had 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .311 batting average as an All-Star for the Toronto Blue Jays during this past season.

Overall, Bichette has struggled at times this season, but has been showing signs of improvement as the campaign rolls on. For example, he has four home runs, 13 RBI, and a .310 batting average during this month. Now, he will be looking to keep this kind of play going for New York against the Brewers from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change vs. Brewers

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