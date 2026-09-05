New York Mets Announce Surprise Bo Bichette Change During Giants Series

The New York Mets play the second game of their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The Mets will be looking to stay hot, as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale on Wednesday and then beat the Giants in their series opener on Friday.

While the Mets are playing some strong baseball right now, which includes them scoring 20 runs in their last two games, they are still making some changes to their lineup against the Giants. This includes an intriguing one with Bo Bichette.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change

Bichette will once again be the Mets’ third hitter in their Saturday game against the Giants. Although this is the case, he will be in a different role for this matchup. This is because he will be switching from third base to DH for this game.

Bichette is not a DH too often for the Mets, but he will be against San Francisco. With this switch, Brett Baty will be New York’s third baseman against the Giants.

Here is New York’s full batting order for their game against the Giants.

F. Lindor SS

J. Soto LF

B. Bichette DH

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

M. Semien 2B

A. Ewing CF

F. Alvarez C

B. Baty 3B

Mets’ Bichette is Switching to DH in the Middle of a Hot Streak

Bichette has been on fire as of late at the plate for New York. The star infielder is currently on a five-game hitting streak, where he has gone 8-for-18 at the plate. With this, he has been hitting very well and will be looking to keep it going against San Francisco.

In 139 games this season with the Mets, Bichette has posted 15 home runs, 24 doubles, 68 RBI, and a .266 batting average. While he has had some struggles during his first season in New York, he has undoubtedly gotten better as the season has gone on.