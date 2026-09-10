New York Mets Announce Brett Baty News After Exit Against Marlins

Brett Baty delivered in his only plate appearance Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins. He singled home a run in the New York Mets‘ 15-14 win at loanDepot Park.

Baty started at first base and hit ninth in the order for the team. He drove in the Mets’ second run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, but appeared to injure his left knee while making his way toward first base.

He was removed from the game after being evaluated by the team’s training staff.

Christopher Morel replaced Baty as a pinch-runner and remained in the game at first base. Morel later homered as part of New York’s offensive outburst.

The Mets did not immediately provide a more specific diagnosis beyond left knee pain.

Mets Announce Brett Baty’s Injury

The Mets confirmed Baty’s injury after his early exit, announcing that he was removed from the game with left knee pain.

Interim manager Andy Green offered a relatively encouraging update after the game.

“He thought he was going to be OK,” Green said, according to MLB.com. “We’ll see what he’s like [Thursday] and get a better feel.”

Baty is expected to undergo further evaluation Thursday. As of Wednesday night, the Mets had not placed him on the injured list.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Baty, who has been playing some of his better baseball of late.

He hit a 426-foot solo home run against Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday and followed it with Wednesday’s RBI single. The hit extended his hitting streak to six games.

Mets News Following Wednesday’s Win

The Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Marlins with Wednesday’s victory.

Wednesday’s finale was an offensive shootout, with the teams combining for 29 runs and 35 hits.

Christopher Morel had a particularly strong night after entering for Baty. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and hit a two-run homer in the third inning.

The Mets now turn their attention to the Subway Series. They will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium beginning Friday.