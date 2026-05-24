Mets Still Paying Cy Young Winner Who Last Pitched for Team in 1995

The New York Mets are still paying a former Cy Young Award winner who last pitched for the team in 1995.

New York traded for Bret Saberhagen in December of 1991 after winning the Cy Young Award in 1985 and 1989. However, his time with the Mets was filled with controversy and disappointment as he dealt with injuries.

One major controversy Saberhagen had was on July 27, 1993, when he sprayed bleach into a group of reporters. After admitting his role in this incident, Saberhagen donated one day’s pay to charity and apologized to fans and the media.

The right-hander left the Mets, joining the Colorado Rockies, before attempting a comeback with the Boston Red Sox in 1997, and was stellar in 1998, before retiring in 2001.

Although he last pitched for the Mets in 1995, New York is still paying the now 62-year-old, $250,000 due to deferred money, according to CBS Sports.

The Mets are paying Saberhagen $250,000 a year through 2029 in deferred money. It’s a nice payday for the former star pitcher who had mixed results with the Mets.

With New York, Saberhagen went 29-21 with a 3.16 ERA in 76 games, including 74 starts.

Saberhagen Had Controversy in New York

Following the bleach incident, Saberhagen denied his involvement for weeks.

However, after some time, he issued a statement, owning up to the incident and apologizing for what he did.

“I am sorry for the accident and the failure to come forward, both of which have obviously hurt the club’s relations with the media,” said Saberhagen.

Mets manager Dallas Green was angered by Saberhagen’s actions, calling it childish, unprofessional, and mind-boggling. At the time, the manager said the pitcher would have to work to earn back the team’s respect and trust.

“Obviously, the man has stepped forward and taken responsibility for a childish and dangerous act,” Green said. “He’s going to have to work hard to gain back the measure of trustfulness I expect from a top-flight veteran.”

Saberhagen finished his MLB career going 167-117 with a 3.34 ERA in 399 games, including 371 starts. He’s a three-time All-Star and was named World Series MVP in 1985.

New York Struggling This Season

As for the 2026 Mets, the team has started to play better but is still struggling.

Heriberto Hernández hit a walk-off grand slam to center with one out in the ninth on Sunday to lead the Miami Marlins to a 4-0 win over the Mets to complete the three-game sweep.

“Well, we’ve got no choice, right?” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said when asked how his team recovers from this weekend. “We’re scuffling. We have a lot of guys who are going through it right now. We’re not grinding at-bats. … We’ve got to figure it out. You have to be able to score runs.”

New York got behind the eight ball this season with a terrible start, and if the Mets are going to make the playoffs, the team will need to get hot ASAP.

“We’re having a hard time hitting the ball hard,’’ Mendoza said. “We have to find a way.”

New York is 22-31 and is in last place in the NL East.