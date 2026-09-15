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New York Mets Make Brett Baty Announcement During Orioles Series

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San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets celebrates in the dugout after his eighth inning pinch hit home run against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on September 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Mets lost to the Baltimore Orioles by a 2-1 final score.

Now, the Mets will look to get back in the win column against Baltimore on Tuesday.

The Mets have now made an announcement regarding utility player Brett Baty before their Tuesday game against the Orioles.

Brett Baty Switching to DH for the New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: third baseman Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets in action during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Orioles won 2-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After playing first base in New York’s last game, Baty is switching to DH for Tuesday’s matchup against the Orioles.

With Baty being moved to DH, Jared Young will be at first base for the Mets against the Orioles.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty DH F. Alvarez C

Looking at Baty

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets reacts as he rounds second base after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Baty is entering this game with the goal of heating back up. He went 0-for-3 for the Mets on Monday, which included him striking out once.

Before this, Baty had been on a seven-game hitting streak for New York. With that, he will now be aiming to have a big response game for the Mets after being moved to DH.

Baty has 10 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .228 batting average in 131 games this season with New York.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Make Brett Baty Announcement During Orioles Series

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