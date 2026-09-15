New York Mets Make Brett Baty Announcement During Orioles Series

On Monday, the New York Mets lost to the Baltimore Orioles by a 2-1 final score.

Now, the Mets will look to get back in the win column against Baltimore on Tuesday.

The Mets have now made an announcement regarding utility player Brett Baty before their Tuesday game against the Orioles.

Brett Baty Switching to DH for the New York Mets

After playing first base in New York’s last game, Baty is switching to DH for Tuesday’s matchup against the Orioles.

With Baty being moved to DH, Jared Young will be at first base for the Mets against the Orioles.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty DH F. Alvarez C

Mets 9/15 F. Lindor SS

J. Soto LF

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

M. Semien 2B

A. Ewing CF

B. Baty DH

F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Looking at Baty

Baty is entering this game with the goal of heating back up. He went 0-for-3 for the Mets on Monday, which included him striking out once.

Before this, Baty had been on a seven-game hitting streak for New York. With that, he will now be aiming to have a big response game for the Mets after being moved to DH.

Baty has 10 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .228 batting average in 131 games this season with New York.