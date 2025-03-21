Mets New Look Starter Appears to Have Landed Job

Brett Baty entered spring training hoping to shed the label of the “Class 4A” player. Perhaps all it took was a change in position.

The New York Met’s first round pick (12th overall) in the 2019 Draft, Baty had done just about all he could do in the minor leagues. In 325 games and 1,26 at-bats throughout the Mets system, Baty posted a slash line of .283/.382/.507/.889, with 64 home runs, 74 doubles and 225 RBIs. That included a .272/.368/.531/.899 line with 26 homers and 77 RBIs in 94 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

But the numbers haven’t quite translated to success at the Major League level for Baty, who was drafted as a third baseman. In 169 games over the past three seasons, including 108 during 2023, Baty has slashed .215/.282/.325/.607 … not quite the offense most teams expect from a corner infield spot.

However, a decision the Mets made last season to send Baty back to Triple-A could mean the difference in Baty avoiding a return trip to Syracuse after spring training ends.

Brett Baty Has Looked Increasingly Comfortable at Second Base

With injuries to Jeff McNeil and Nick Madrigal in June of 2024, the organization opted to have Baty put in some minor league time at second base, in the hopes that Baty could provide needed depth at that spot. Given that McNeil (oblique strain) and Madrigal (shoulder) will both start this season on the injured list, it proved to be a beneficial move.

“It’s a process, but I think it helped playing those games in Triple-A last year,” Mets infield coach Mike Sarbaugh said. “If he hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

Which is looking at the distinct possibility of Baty opening the season as the starting second baseman for the Mets.

“He’s putting himself in a good position,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Largely because Baty embraced the idea of working at a new position, and the effort has paid dividends. Baty’s play at second base over the course of Grapefruit League action has not gone unnoticed by the Mets coaching staff, even as he continues to make progress in some of the nuances, such as making the pivot to start double plays.

“That’s probably the hardest thing,” Sarbaugh said. “When you go from the left side to the right side, everything is kind of reversed, so it’s just getting him comfortable with that. He’s worked hard and he wants to get better, so that’s all we can ask.”

Position Change Has Not Impacted Bretty Baty’s Offensive Numbers

While his defense keeps improving, Baty’s offense has garnered most of the attention. His 45 at-bats in spring games are tied for second-most among the Mets players, and he has batted .333, with 2 home runs, 5 doubles and 7 RBIs.

Perhaps most impressively is the way he’s hitting the ball, with more hard-hit line drives, and fewer groundballs and strikeouts. It’s also worth noting that Baty’s OPS of 1.022 is second only to Juan Soto (1.183) among players with at least 20 at-bats.

“I feel really good at the plate,” Baty said. “I’m swinging at strikes, taking balls and hitting the ball hard.”

Though no official decision has been made, Baty seems to have done enough to put himself in the starting spot ahead of other contenders including Luisangel Acuña and Donovan Walton.

“He continues to do what we’re asking him to do,” Mendoza said. “That’s the only thing he can control. Let us make those decisions. But he’s having a nice camp.”