Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Quickly Promote 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will begin their series against the New York Yankees on Friday. They are entering the series red-hot, as they have won each of their last four games.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series against the Yankees, they have promoted one of their pitching prospects.

New York Mets Promote Calvin Ziegler to Double-A Binghamton

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Mets have promoted pitcher Calvin Ziegler to Double-A Binghamton from High-A Brooklyn.

This is the first time that Ziegler is getting the chance to pitch at the Double-A level in his minor league career. Because of this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress in a major way with Double-A Binghamton. If he does, it will help his chances of sticking on their roster.

Looking at Ziegler’s 2026 Season So Far in the Mets’ Minor League System

World Series Workout
GettyKANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 26: The New York Mets logo is seen on the sleeve of Matt Harvey #33 as he addresses the media the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series between the Royals and Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Ziegler has appeared in 16 games this season split between the FCL Mets, Single-A St. Lucie, and High-A Brooklyn, where he has posted a 0-1 record, an 8.03 ERA, and 15 strikeouts. Overall, he has had some growing pains this season, but that is understandable for a prospect pitcher who is still in the early stages of his minor league career.

Yet, Ziegler now has a golden opportunity to end the season on a high note with Double-A Binghamton after landing this call-up. It will be very fascinating to see how much of an impact he can with the Double-A club from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

New York Mets Quickly Promote 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x