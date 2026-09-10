New York Mets Quickly Promote 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Yankees Series

The New York Mets will begin their series against the New York Yankees on Friday. They are entering the series red-hot, as they have won each of their last four games.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series against the Yankees, they have promoted one of their pitching prospects.

New York Mets Promote Calvin Ziegler to Double-A Binghamton

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Mets have promoted pitcher Calvin Ziegler to Double-A Binghamton from High-A Brooklyn.

This is the first time that Ziegler is getting the chance to pitch at the Double-A level in his minor league career. Because of this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress in a major way with Double-A Binghamton. If he does, it will help his chances of sticking on their roster.

Looking at Ziegler’s 2026 Season So Far in the Mets’ Minor League System

Ziegler has appeared in 16 games this season split between the FCL Mets, Single-A St. Lucie, and High-A Brooklyn, where he has posted a 0-1 record, an 8.03 ERA, and 15 strikeouts. Overall, he has had some growing pains this season, but that is understandable for a prospect pitcher who is still in the early stages of his minor league career.

Yet, Ziegler now has a golden opportunity to end the season on a high note with Double-A Binghamton after landing this call-up. It will be very fascinating to see how much of an impact he can with the Double-A club from here.