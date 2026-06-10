Mets Rookie Carson Benge Gets Big News in Topps Series 2 Release

Carson Benge’s big week now extends beyond the New York Mets’ lineup.

The Mets rookie outfielder is part of the 2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball release, giving collectors another reason to track one of New York’s fastest-rising young players. Topps listed Benge among the notable rookie names in Series 2, and checklist coverage has identified him as one of the rookie short-print variation chases in the release.

That would be notable on its own for Mets collectors. The timing makes it more interesting.

Benge is coming off one of the best games of his young MLB career. He went 5-for-5 with a home run, triple, 2 RBIs and 3 runs in the Mets’ 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres on June 7, helping New York secure a road series victory.

The New York Post reported that Benge became the first Mets rookie with a five-hit game since 2019, a performance that added to his growing National League Rookie of the Year case.

Carson Benge’s Topps Series 2 Card Comes as Mets Role Grows

Benge’s inclusion in Series 2 is not just a routine checklist note. He has quickly become one of the more important young players in the Mets’ season.

The 23-year-old made the Mets’ Opening Day roster after entering the year as one of baseball’s top prospects. MLB.com reported in March that Benge was the No. 16 prospect in baseball and would become the highest-ranked Mets prospect to debut since Francisco Alvarez in 2022.

He made an immediate impression. Benge homered in his MLB debut on March 26, with ESPN noting that manager Carlos Mendoza praised the rookie’s consistency and poise after the game.

That combination — prospect status, Opening Day debut, early power and a recent five-hit game — is what makes the Topps angle matter for Mets fans. This is not a random rookie card buried in a release. It is tied to a player who is already influencing New York’s season.

Why the Short-Print Rookie Chase Matters for Mets Collectors

Topps Series 2 includes Benge as one of the rookie names collectors can chase, and checklist coverage has identified his short-print variation as part of the release.

For collectors, that distinction matters. Base rookie cards are typically the easiest entry point into a player’s market. Short-print rookie variations are different because they add scarcity and give collectors another card to hunt beyond the standard rookie.

That does not automatically make the card valuable. Benge still has to keep producing. But the card arrives at the right moment: after a major performance, during a season in which the Mets are leaning on rookies, and while Benge’s profile is moving from prospect hype to big-league relevance.

Topps’ own rookie guide also highlighted Benge’s background, noting that he was the No. 19 pick in the 2024 MLB draft and made his MLB debut on March 26, 2026.

Mets Rookie Gives Topps Release a New York Hook

The broader 2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball release is built around the brand’s 75th-anniversary celebration, with hobby boxes retailing for $127.99 and including 20 packs, 12 cards per pack and one autograph or relic card per box, according to the product information shared for the launch.

But for Mets fans, Benge is the cleanest hook.

The Mets have had plenty of prospect buzz in recent years, but Benge’s rise has been unusually fast. He was drafted in the first round in 2024, reached the majors by Opening Day 2026 and is already delivering signature games before the All-Star break.

That is exactly the type of player collectors tend to watch closely: young, prominent market, first-round pedigree, everyday opportunity and early MLB moments that can make rookie cards more interesting.

The Topps release does not change Benge’s role with the Mets. It does, however, give fans and collectors a tangible marker of where his rookie season stands right now.

A few months ago, Benge was the prospect Mets fans hoped would be ready soon. Now he is a big-league contributor with a five-hit game, a growing Rookie of the Year case and a new Topps Series 2 chase attached to his name.