Clay Holmes’ Future With New York Mets Gets Major Update

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the New York Mets are one of the more intriguing teams to watch.

The Mets are 43-59, sit in last place in the NL East, and most around baseball expect them to sell at the trade deadline.

One player who’s future remains up in the air is pitcher Clay Holmes, who has missed more than two months with a fractured right fibula but appears to be nearing a return in late July or early August.

Update on Holmes’ Future Emerges

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Holmes and the Mets had discussed a potential contract extension that would keep him in New York.

However, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Mets are now “significantly more likely” to trade Holmes before the deadline than sign him to a contract extension.

There is a “significantly greater likelihood” of the Mets trading Clay Holmes prior to the deadline rather than signing him to an extension, per @Ken_Rosenthal and @WillSammon of The Athletic pic.twitter.com/eqJeBHey29 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 22, 2026

Holmes Speaks on Mets Future

Earlier this month, Holmes addressed his future with the Mets and said he would be open to re-signing if the organization presented him with the right offer.

However, he also acknowledged the team’s struggles and admitted that, around this point in the season, no player is ever truly safe from being traded.

“Definitely open,” Holmes said. “I know things are not the easiest right now and hard, but it’s not like I’m sitting here hoping to run away from it. If I can be part of the solution to make things better here, I would like that.

“I came here for a reason. You almost have the sense of some type of unfinished business,” he aded. “You want to make things right and do things well here because when you do win here, it’s very exciting. I’ve seen that. It’s something that I hope to be a part of. I don’t know what that looks like. But that desire is still there.”