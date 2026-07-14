Yankees Cody Bellinger Gives Surprising Answer About Baseball’s ‘Best Bat’

Cody Bellinger has enjoyed the luxury of hitting next to some of baseball’s best bats over the course of his 10-year MLB career.

But what about the best bat?

According to Bellinger, that distinction goes not to Yankees teammate Aaron Judge, but rather Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

“Best bat in the game,” Bellinger said, via SNY, during Monday’s All-Star media day. “Consistent at-bat every single game. He’s so good, man.”

Soto on Hall of Fame Path

It’s hard to argue with Bellinger’s opinion of Soto. The 27-year-old is already on a fast track to Cooperstown, with five All-Star appearances and six Silver Slugger Awards in his first nine seasons.

Despite the Mets’ struggles, Soto has maintained his elite production this year, hitting .290 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI in 78 games. His .967 OPS ranks second in the National League and fourth in baseball behind Yordan Alvarez, James Wood, and Ben Rice.

Soto spent only one year with the Yankees before signing with the crosstown rival Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million contract in the 2024 offseason.

Fans Miffed at Bellinger’s Response

Was Bellinger’s comment a dig at Judge? Or simply an appreciation for a hitter on a Hall of Fame trajectory?

In Bellinger’s defense, he was specifically asked about Soto. Still, his answer didn’t seem to sit well with many Yankees fans.

“Am I hearing this right … am I reading this right … Cody Bellinger says Juan Soto is best hitter in MLB over his TEAMMATE Aaron Judge?? one fan asked on X (formerly Twitter).

“BELLINGER HATES JUDGE,” another wrote.

Judge is one of baseball’s most feared sluggers, though injuries continue to plague him. The eight-time All-Star and three-time MVP hasn’t played May 31 because of a stress fracture in his rib cage, and there’s still no timetable for his return. In 59 games with the Bronx Bombers, Judge is slashing .248/.375/.533 with 17 homers and 38 RBI.