CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Devenski has posted a 4.05 ERA with 434 strikeouts in 424 1/3 innings across his 11 big-league seasons.
New York Mets Right Now
The Mets are coming off a 3-0 series sweep of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami. They won seven of their last 10 games.
New York has a 68-78 record. The club is already eliminated from winning the NL East.
The Mets aren’t eliminated from the Wild Card race yet, but it’d take an absolute miracle for them to make the postseason, as New York is 10 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Mets announced they cut an 11-year MLB veteran before their upcoming series against the New York Yankees.
New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series