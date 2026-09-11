New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Mets announced they cut an 11-year MLB veteran from their roster.

New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Chris Devenski Before New York Yankees Series

The Mets designated right-hander Chris Devenski for assignment, the team announced. Right-hander Jack Weisenburger has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as a corresponding move.

The Mets signed Devenski, 35, to a minor-league deal on Aug. 11. He had elected free agency after being DFA’d by the Pirates and clearing waivers.

Devenski allowed eight earned runs over 5 1/3 innings with the Mets this year.

Looking at Chris Devenski’s MLB Career

The Chicago White Sox selected Devenski in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of California State University, Fullerton.

The White Sox traded Devenski to the Houston Astros in Aug. 2012.

Devenski made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015. He pitched for the organization through the 2020 season.

During his time with the Astros, Devenski posted a strong 3.35 ERA over 309 innings, earned an All-Star nod and won a World Series.

After his time with Houston, Devenski has recorded innings for the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets and Pirates.

Devenski has posted a 4.05 ERA with 434 strikeouts in 424 1/3 innings across his 11 big-league seasons.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets are coming off a 3-0 series sweep of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami. They won seven of their last 10 games.

New York has a 68-78 record. The club is already eliminated from winning the NL East.

The Mets aren’t eliminated from the Wild Card race yet, but it’d take an absolute miracle for them to make the postseason, as New York is 10 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot.