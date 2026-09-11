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New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

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New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Mets announced they cut an 11-year MLB veteran from their roster.

New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Chris Devenski Before New York Yankees Series

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Chris Devenski #49 of the New York Mets pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on July 19, 2025 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Mets designated right-hander Chris Devenski for assignment, the team announced. Right-hander Jack Weisenburger has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as a corresponding move.

The Mets signed Devenski, 35, to a minor-league deal on Aug. 11. He had elected free agency after being DFA’d by the Pirates and clearing waivers.

Devenski allowed eight earned runs over 5 1/3 innings with the Mets this year.

Looking at Chris Devenski’s MLB Career

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Chris Devenski #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox selected Devenski in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of California State University, Fullerton.

The White Sox traded Devenski to the Houston Astros in Aug. 2012.

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WA – JULY 17: Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on July 17, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Astros won the game 8-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Devenski made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015. He pitched for the organization through the 2020 season.

During his time with the Astros, Devenski posted a strong 3.35 ERA over 309 innings, earned an All-Star nod and won a World Series.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game Five
GettyHOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 29: Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After his time with Houston, Devenski has recorded innings for the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets and Pirates.

Devenski has posted a 4.05 ERA with 434 strikeouts in 424 1/3 innings across his 11 big-league seasons.

New York Mets Right Now

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts with Christopher Morel #28 after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Mets are coming off a 3-0 series sweep of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami. They won seven of their last 10 games.

New York has a 68-78 record. The club is already eliminated from winning the NL East.

The Mets aren’t eliminated from the Wild Card race yet, but it’d take an absolute miracle for them to make the postseason, as New York is 10 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Cut 11-Year MLB Veteran Before Yankees Series

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