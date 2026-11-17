The New York Mets have designated 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Dylan Ross for assignment, the team announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Via the Mets on X:

“We have made the following roster moves:

INF Jefferson Rojas has been selected to the Major League roster.

RHP Dylan Ross has been designated for assignment.

RHP Chayce McDermott has agreed to terms on a Major League contract for the 2027 season.”

New York Mets Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher Dylan Ross During MLB Offseason

Ross made his MLB debut with the Mets against the Tampa Bay Ray at Tropicana Field last season.

In his lone big-league outing, Ross threw a scoreless inning.

Looking at Dylan Ross’s Career

The Mets selected Ross in the 13th round (No. 389 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Ross didn’t pitch professionally until 2024 due to an issue with his UCL. He made just one minor-league appearance in 2024.

Ross finally had a full professional season in 2025. He began the year in High-A and also pitched at Double-A and Triple-A. Between the three levels, he recorded a 2.17 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 54 innings.

Ross struggled at Triple-A this year, recording a poor 6.34 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 44 innings.

Looking at the New York Mets After Rough 2026 Season

Despite leading MLB in payroll, the Mets finished the 2026 season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

On the bright side, the Mets went 34-31 after the All-Star break. They entered the break with a 40-57 record.

New York trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games. They went 36-45 at home and 38-43 on the road.

The Mets don’t really have any notable free agents. After a rough first season with the club, Bo Bichette exercised his $42 million player option for the 2027 season, according to MLB.com.

As usual, the Mets are expected to be big players in the free-agent market. In fact, many around the league view New York as the favorites to sign top free agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.