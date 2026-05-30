Mets Remove Former All-Star From Rotation Amid Ongoing Struggles

The New York Mets will be shaking up their rotation once again, as David Peterson’s struggles have persisted. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Peterson has been demoted to the bullpen.

The Mets have struggled to piece together their rotation this season. They’re down two starters from their Opening Day rotation, and a third has lost his spot.

With Peterson headed to the bullpen, the club will tab fellow left-hander Sean Manaea to take a significant role in the series finale against the Marlins. The main question will be if he’ll pitch as a starter or behind an opener, a strategy they’ve done with Peterson this season.

David Peterson’s Struggles Result in Demotion to Bullpen

David Peterson was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2025. He had a 3.06 ERA and averaged more than six innings a start, helping the Mets get to a good position in the National League Wild Card race.

However, he faded in the second half. He pitched to a 6.34 ERA in 59.2 innings, with his walk rate jumping from 8.1% in the first half to 10.4% in the second. Opponents also hit .291, which further exasperated the walk issue.

Like Peterson, the Mets also faded down the stretch. They collapsed hard down the stretch, culminating in a loss in the season’s final game. They lost to the Marlins, which opened the door for the Reds to claim the final Wild Card spot. As a result of that failure, the Mets were aggressive in attempting to change the culture.

But the problems continue to persist in 2026. Peterson struggled out of the gate as a starter, allowing 15 runs in his first 19.2 innings of the season. Then, the Mets turned to an opener strategy. It seemed to work, as the left-hander had a 2.25 ERA with a 23.0% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate as a bulk arm.

But then the Mets turned to Peterson in the rotation against the Nationals. He held one of the most potent lineups to one run in five innings, which earned him another start. That did not go well, as he surrendered six runs on 11 hits in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

With the Mets needing to turn things around from a miserable start, Peterson got demoted to the bullpen. It culminates quite the dropoff for the left-hander, as he went from All-Star to out of the rotation in less than a calendar year.

Mets Rotation Has Not Performed in 2026

Looking at the Mets’ rotation performance in 2026, it’s been almost as disappointing as their starting lineup. Just about every rotation spot has dealt with struggles throughout the season, whether that’s injuries or poor performances.

Clay Holmes had been their most consistent starter, but he’s on the shelf until August at the earliest with a fractured fibula. Nolan McLean looked the clear National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner before surrendering 16 runs in his last two starts.

The club traded for Freddy Peralta to anchor the top of their rotation. While he’s not the primary source of the Mets’ rotation troubles, his 2026 performance has fallen short of the expectations of an ace.

He’s only cleared the sixth inning in four of his 12 starts to the year. Only three of his starts are quality starts, which ranks behind Holmes and McLean. His walk rate has ballooned to 9.8%, which is on track to be the worst since his 2018 debut season.

With all the issues surrounding the rotation, the club has turned to Zach Thornton and Jonah Tong this season. Thornton started a couple of games before getting demoted to the minors, and Tong has pitched as a bulk reliever in his two appearances this season.

The Mets also await the return of Kodai Senga. The right-hander is ramping up in his return from lumbar spine inflammation. He got to 80 pitches in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse, so he’s close to a return. The latest update on Senga is that he’ll throw a bullpen, then one more rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list.

With the rotation being a major source of consternation for the Mets, the hope is that they eventually find the right five pitchers.