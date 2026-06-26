David Stearns Reveals Andy Green’s Future With Mets

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed the Mets’ future of interim manager Andy Green.

On Friday, the Mets bit the bullet and fired manager Carlos Mendoza after the team started the 2026 MLB season 34-47 through the first half. The Mets are in last place in the National League East and 13th out of 15 in the NL overall, with only the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies having worse records.

The bad start to the season cost Mendoza his job, and the team brought in Green to be the interim manager after he had been serving as the team’s Senior Vice President for Player Development.

Andy Green Not a Candidate for Full-Time Manager Job

At Friday’s media availability with Stearns to discuss Mendoza’s firing and what’s next for the Mets, he was asked if Green does a good job, will he be considered for the full-time manager job next season and beyond.

According to Stearns, Green will only be interim manager for the rest of this season, before he returns to his front-office role with the team.

“Andy Green will return to the front office after the year, and a managerial search will commence, Mets baseball president David Stearns said,” wrote baseball reporter Jon Heyman on X.

Andy Green Has Previous MLB Managerial Experience

Green was previously the manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019, compiling a 274-366 record in San Diego as the team’s manager before he was fired.

He also served as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs under former Cubs manager David Ross, but left the team when they replaced Ross with Craig Counsell.

While Green’s record with the Padres wasn’t all that great, the team he had on the field wasn’t, either, so that record isn’t entirely his fault.

At age 48, Green is still fairly young, so perhaps if he does a good job with the Mets, another team could consider hiring him as their manager at some point, since it doesn’t appear that Stearns and the Mets are going to allow him to claim the full-time job with the Mets going forward.