Hi, Subscriber

Ex-New York Mets Star Was Paid $38 Million By Current Team Last Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout after being removed from the game in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on May 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on September 14): “With their loss tonight, the Mets are officially eliminated from Postseason contention.”

Ex-New York Mets Star Was Paid $38 Million

GettyJacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the third inning against the Athletics at Globe Life Field on August 31, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at franchise legend Jacob deGrom.

The five-time All-Star is coming off his fourth season pitching for the Texas Rangers.

He went 11-11 with a 4.20 ERA in 31 starts.

GettyJacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With deGrom not playing up to his standards, it’s also worth mentioning that he was paid $38 million during the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a massive contract with the Rangers ahead of the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 2, 2022): “BREAKING: Right-hander Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. Physical is passed. Deal is done. Includes conditional sixth-year option that would take total deal to $222 million. Full no-trade clause. A massive haul.”

Looking At deGrom

GettyJacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on September 14, 2019 in New York City.

deGrom was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Mets.

During the 2018 season, deGrom went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts.

GettyJacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

While deGrom is now 38, he was among the best pitchers of his era.

He has 107 career wins with a 2.73 ERA in 279 starts.

Looking At The Mets

GettyManager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Mets had reached the 2024 NLCS before two down seasons in a row.

They finished this past year at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-New York Mets Star Was Paid $38 Million By Current Team Last Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x