The New York Mets are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a talented roster, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on September 14): “With their loss tonight, the Mets are officially eliminated from Postseason contention.”

Ex-New York Mets Star Was Paid $38 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at franchise legend Jacob deGrom.

The five-time All-Star is coming off his fourth season pitching for the Texas Rangers.

He went 11-11 with a 4.20 ERA in 31 starts.

With deGrom not playing up to his standards, it’s also worth mentioning that he was paid $38 million during the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a massive contract with the Rangers ahead of the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 2, 2022): “BREAKING: Right-hander Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. Physical is passed. Deal is done. Includes conditional sixth-year option that would take total deal to $222 million. Full no-trade clause. A massive haul.”

Looking At deGrom

deGrom was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Mets.

During the 2018 season, deGrom went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts.

While deGrom is now 38, he was among the best pitchers of his era.

He has 107 career wins with a 2.73 ERA in 279 starts.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets had reached the 2024 NLCS before two down seasons in a row.

They finished this past year at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.