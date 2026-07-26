New York Mets Desperate to Dump Seven-Year MLB Outfielder

The New York Mets 2026 season has been a disaster, and despite having one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball, this is a team that have, for all intents and purposes, been eliminated from post-season contention for weeks now.

Heading into the trade deadline, they’re a team that are expected to be very active, and as a result, other teams are keeping a very close eye on them as contenders look to load up for a potentially deep playoff run. This should be good for the future of the Mets, but until we see who is moved, we won’t know that for certain, but what we now know is that the team are hopeful of dumping a key off-season acquisition.

Mets ‘Desperate’ to Dump Luis Robert Jr.

The player in question is Luis Robert Jr., who the Mets acquired from the Chicago White Sox this past winter as the team looked to take a chance on a former 38 home run, 80 RBI player who struggled to replicate those numbers in recent years. In return, the team gave up very, very little, with this being the type of low risk, high reward move that could have paid off huge for New York if he could have stayed healthy.

Unfortunately, Robert Jr. has been unable to stay healthy, and now, the team are ‘desperate’ to dump him according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, with many naming him as one player that will be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Mets made the brutal mistake of believing that CF Luis Robert would stay healthy, assuming his entire $20M contract from the White Sox, and now are desperate to dump him,” writes Nightengale.

While this is likely the right move for New York to make, categorizing it as a ‘brutal mistake’ may be an overstatement, as the team gave up a player that likely wasn’t going to be afforded significant playing time with the Mets for a player that has hit over 30 home runs before with MVP caliber level tools. This season, he’s appeared in just 29 games due to injury, blasting 4 home runs and driving in 10 runs with an OPS of .673, so while he won’t net the Mets a huge return, he’s an intriguing player that a team may look to take a chance on.

Will the Mets be Aggressive at the Trade Deadline?

Whether or not the team move Robert, only time will tell, but given how far out of the National League Wild Card race they are, the team would be wise to listen to interest in multiple different players, ones that could net them significant returns for the future.

Sure, it’s been a highly disappointing season overall for the Mets, but with stars like Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto leading the way, if they can make the right moves at the trade deadline and into the winter, this is a team that has a significant chance of bouncing back in 2027.