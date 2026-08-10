Former Mets Pitcher Cut by Diamondbacks After Brief Resurgence

Former Mets pitcher Paul Sewald is once again looking for a new team.

The oft-traveled reliever was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, according to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports.

Sewald, 36, rejoined the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal this offseason and was entrenched as the team’s closer. He leads the team with 24 saves but also has a 6.23 ERA in 45 appearances.

Sewald Began Career With Mets

Sewald was drafted by the Mets in 2012 (10th round, 320th overall) and spent four seasons with them from 2017-20. Featuring a unique delivery, the right-hander pitched in 57 games as a rookie in 2017, compiling a 4.55 ERA while striking out 69 batters in 65.1 innings.

After being non-tendered by the Mets in 2020, Sewald latched on with the Mariners. He became a trusted workhorse out of the Seattle bullpen, making 60-plus appearances in three straight seasons.

Sewald broke out in 2021, setting career-highs in wins (10) and strikeouts (104) while posting a 3.06 ERA across 64.2 innings.

He has 110 career saves over 10 seasons, including 34 in 2023 while pitching for both the Mariners and Diamondbacks.

Sewald Lost Closer’s Job in July

Sewald got off to a strong start this season, notching 18 saves and a 3.18 ERA in his first 28.1 innings through June 19. However, he pitched poorly in July, allowing eight runs — including five home runs — over 7.2 innings.

Hoping for better results, the Diamondbacks shifted him out of the closer’s role. But even in lower-leverage roles, his struggles continued. In back-to-back outings on July 28 and Aug. 1, Sewald gave up eight runs while recording just one out.

His ERA in three August appearances is 33.75.

Reliever Can Elect Free Agency

Sewald was signed for just $1.5 million, so it’s possible a contending team adds him on waivers in hopes of a quick fix. Because of his service time, Sewald can reject an outright assignment and become a free agent should he clear waivers.

His 53 saves rank sixth in Diamondbacks history.