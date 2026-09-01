New York Mets Promote Intriguing 19-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

The New York Mets kicked off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Mets won the first game of their series against Tampa Bay by a 3-2 final score and will now be looking to keep their momentum going on Tuesday from here.

Now, the Mets have made a roster move with one of their top prospects ahead of their Tuesday game against the Rays.

New York Mets Promote Dillon Stiltner to Single-A St. Lucie

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the New York Mets have promoted pitching prospect Dillon Stiltner from the FCL Mets to Single-A St. Lucie.

This is a good opportunity for Stiltner, as he is getting another chance at the Single-A level. The 19-year-old pitcher is an intriguing prospect in the Mets’ system and will now be looking to take advantage of his call-up to Single-A St. Lucie from here.

Looking at Stiltner’s 2026 Season So Far

With Stiltner being a very young pitcher in the minor leagues, he has naturally had some growing pains this season. In 12 appearances split between the FCL Mets and Single-A St. Lucie, he has posted a 0-3 record, a 9.88 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

Yet, with this call-up, Stiltner has a good opportunity in front of him to show the Mets what he can do at the Single-A level again. He has made two appearances with the Single-A club this season, where he has allowed five earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched and recorded two strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see what Stiltner can do after being called up to Single-A St. Lucie again.