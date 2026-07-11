MLB World Reacts To New York Mets Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Carson Wiggins

On Saturday, the New York Mets will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home).

They are coming off a 6-2 loss on Saturday.

MLB World Reacts To Mets Drafting Carson Wiggins

Also on Saturday, the Mets selected Carson Wiggins with the 27th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The New York Mets wrote (via X): “With our first round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected Carson Wiggins, RHP from the University of Arkansas.”

Here’s what people were saying about Wiggins:

@PSLToFlushing: “What a home run swing of a pick by the Mets with Carson Wiggins It’s two elite pitches, and feel for a couple others with a pretty clean delivery This is a trust in player development that they can help improve the command to make him a SP Might be an elite closer if not”

Anthony DiComo: “With their only selection in the Top 90 picks of the draft, the Mets selected right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins from Arkansas. He’s the brother of the Cubs’ Jaxon Wiggins, a Top 100 prospect.”

@TheMetsDispatch: “Carson Wiggins MLB Scouting Grades: Fastball: 80 Slider: 70 Control: 45 Overall: 45 Extremely high ceiling for Carson Wiggins!”

@jrwamsey: “Mets take RHP Carson Wiggins from Arkansas. Good fastball that can reach 97, change up, slider, and curve. 6’5 frame, just turned 21. He underwent Internal Brace Surgery in May of 2025, and did not pitch in 2026. Was healthy by combine season.”

MLB Draft: “With the 27th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Mets select @RazorbackBSB right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins, No. 88 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

Michael Marino: “Mets take Carson Wiggins, pitcher from Arkansas. Outside of Baseball America’s top 100 draft rankings. A clear under-slot guy here for the Mets in round 1.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into Saturday at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-55 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-26 in 47 games at home).