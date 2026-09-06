New York Mets Promote Promising 22-Year-Old Pitcher During Giants Series

The New York Mets are preparing for their series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. They will be looking to pick up a victory after losing their most recent game to San Francisco by a 9-5 final score.

As the Mets prepare for their series finale against the Giants, they have promoted one of their promising pitching prospects.

New York Mets Promote Ernesto Mercedes to High-A Brooklyn

The Mets have promoted pitching prospect Ernesto Mercedes to High-A Brooklyn from Single-A St. Lucie. This roster move was announced by MiLB’s official transaction tracker.

Mercedes getting this call-up comes as High-A Brooklyn gears up for their final games of the regular season. Due to this, the 6-foot-2 righty will be aiming to take advantage of this call-up immediately and impress while with the High-A squad.

With Mercedes being a young pitcher with good upside, landing a late-season call-up to High-A is good news for him. Now, he must seize his opportunity.

Mercedes Is Continuing to Work on His Game in the Mets’ Minor League System

Mercedes has been in the Mets’ prospect pool for a good amount of time now, as they signed him to a minor league deal back in January 2022. Since then, he has been working on his development in New York’s minor league system.

In 35 games this season with Single-A St. Lucie, Mercedes has posted a 3-3 record, a 5.84 ERA, and 73 strikeouts. However, he has notably heated up as the season has gone on. In August, he had an impressive 1.26 ERA and struck out 20 batters in 10 appearances with Single-A St. Lucie. With this, he is showing clear signs of improvement, so it makes sense that he is now getting a chance with High-A Brooklyn.

In 103 career minor league games over five seasons, Mercedes has a 9-20 record, a 4.51 ERA, and 299 strikeouts.