MLB Fans React To New York Mets Bo Bichette Decision Before Mariners Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets will wrap up their series with the Seattle Mariners (in Washington).

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-3.

Bo Bichette finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

MLB Fans React To Bichette Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Bichette is batting 2nd (and starting at shortstop).

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Dog1Tyson: “Give Bichette a day or two or three off. He’s clearly not right and is probably playing through something. There’s no way he’s healthy and sitting with a sub-.600 OPS. What are we doing here?”

@JamesGall23: “When is it time to take Bichette out of the top 6?”

@TheMetsDispatch: “Bo Bichette 2026 Stats: -0.9 WAR 61 G 244 AB (League Leading) 28 R 52 H 5 HR 28 RBI 44 SO .213 AVG. 63 OPS+ A lot of money for a little bit of production.”

@BronxStilo: “Why is Bichette still batting 2nd? I would rather see Semien there.”

@The_Gildz: “Bichette has a .570 OPS and hasn’t batted below 4th one time this season. Imagine any other team doing this?”

@AustinD1097: “Can media please ask Mendy why Bo is in the 2 spot still”

@ChrisLamoureux3: “Bichette has the most plate appearances and the lowest WAR (-0.9) of all Mets.”

@Ant_S2121: “Another day and Mets are still the only team all time to consistently hit their worst hitter in the 2 hole”

Bichette is currently batting .213 with 52 hits, five home runs, 28 RBI’s, 28 runs and one stolen base in 61 games this season.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 26-35 record in 61 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are just 11-20 in 31 games on the road).