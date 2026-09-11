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Former New York Mets All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Recent Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets celebrates his home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 12, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Mets will be in the Bronx to start a series with the New York Yankees.

The Mets had the day off on Thursday.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins in three games (in Florida).

Former New York Mets All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyA detailed view of the Little League Classic logo is seen on the hat of Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets prior to the MLB Little League Classic game against the Seattle Mariners at Bowman Field on August 17, 2025 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this season, former Mets All-Star Starling Marte was released by the Kansas City Royals.

As of September 11, he remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Kansas City Royals released RF Starling Marte.”

This week, Marte made a post to Instagram.

Marte wrote (translated to English): “Success isn’t just about what you’ve accomplished, but about the vision you have for what’s next. Still building, learning and preparing for the next level. Great projects start with a vision and become reality with discipline, patience and hard work. 📈🤝🏽 : Philippians 4:13 Still building. Still growing. Still hungry. Bigger vision. Bigger purpose. This is only the beginning.”

There were over 3,800 likes on his post.

Looking At Marte

GettyStarling Marte #6 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marte spent the first eight years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made the 2016 All-Star Game.

Following the Pirates, Marte had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Athletics.

GettyStarling Marte #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts to a strikeout during the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 21, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Marte then found a home with the Mets where he spent four years.

He made the All-Star Game during the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old appeared in 59 games for the Royals this year.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts with Juan Soto #22 after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Mets All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Recent Release

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