Former New York Mets All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Recent Release

On Friday night, the New York Mets will be in the Bronx to start a series with the New York Yankees.

The Mets had the day off on Thursday.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins in three games (in Florida).

Former New York Mets All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this season, former Mets All-Star Starling Marte was released by the Kansas City Royals.

As of September 11, he remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Kansas City Royals released RF Starling Marte.”

This week, Marte made a post to Instagram.

Marte wrote (translated to English): “Success isn’t just about what you’ve accomplished, but about the vision you have for what’s next. Still building, learning and preparing for the next level. Great projects start with a vision and become reality with discipline, patience and hard work. 📈🤝🏽 : Philippians 4:13 Still building. Still growing. Still hungry. Bigger vision. Bigger purpose. This is only the beginning.”

There were over 3,800 likes on his post.

Looking At Marte

Marte spent the first eight years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made the 2016 All-Star Game.

Following the Pirates, Marte had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Athletics.

Marte then found a home with the Mets where he spent four years.

He made the All-Star Game during the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old appeared in 59 games for the Royals this year.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.