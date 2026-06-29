Former Mets Coach Exposes Team Over Controversial Juan Soto Treatment

T

he New York Mets made the decision last Friday to fire manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons with the organization.

While the move had seemed inevitable following the Mets’ slow start to the season, it may have also shed light on the deeper cultural issues within the organization.

Leadership Put Into Question

Former Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez didn’t hold back when discussing the organization’s leadership. He claimed the front office “coddled” superstar Juan Soto and questioned David Stearns’ handling of the situation.

Chavez, who served on the Mets’ coaching staff from 2024 to 2025, said he witnessed the treatment firsthand. He claimed Soto would sometimes remain in the clubhouse between innings while his teammates were in the dugout, and that the front office did nothing to address it.

“This is a lack of leadership, a lack of accountability, from the top down,” Chavez said on his ‘EC3’ podcast. “And we had an assistant GM who would sit there with [Soto] — the assistant GM would sit there with him — and kind of coddle him, tap him on the shoulder, without saying ‘Hey dude, how about getting in the dugout with your teammates.’”

Former Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez says Juan Soto would be in the Mets clubhouse in between innings and not be in the dugout. “This is a lack of leadership and accountability from the top down. A assistant GM would sit there with him.” Via @Mets2026 pic.twitter.com/qCLLZnNtly — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 29, 2026

Chavez Reveals Stearns’ Alleged Response

Chavez revealed that he questioned the way the organization treated Soto compared to the rest of the team, believing it could send the wrong message given Soto’s role as one of the club’s leaders. According to Chavez, Stearns viewed the situation differently.

“Those players need to learn that they’re not Juan Soto,” Stearns responded, according to Chavez.

Stearns Speaks on His Future

The pressure now shifts squarely to Stearns. With Mendoza no longer in the picture, the Mets president of baseball operations no longer has a scapegoat for the team’s consistent shortcomings.

Still, Stearns believes he has the full support of Mets owner Steve Cohen.

“Steve and I are talking on a regular basis,” Stearns said. “And he’s certainly indicated that I have his support.”

When asked whether he had considered stepping down, Stearns made it clear that he still believes the organization is moving in the right direction.

“I believe that we are building the foundation of an organization that can deliver what we all want,” he added. “I don’t believe that our record on the field this year is indicative of some of the advances we’ve made in the organization. But clearly our record is nowhere good enough.”