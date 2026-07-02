Ex-Mets 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher Released by Division Rival

The New York Mets saw a former pitcher get released by a division rival on Thursday.

The Washington Nationals released veteran reliever Trevor Gott after pitching in Triple-A, according to the transactions log.

Gott signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals back in January, but after just a couple of months in the system, Washington opted to release him. The 5-foot-11 reliever went 4-0 with a 3.55 ERA in 26 appearances, including 1 start in Triple-A.

However, the Nationals opted to release him, as it’s unclear if he had an opt-out or if Washington decided to go in a different direction.

Gott was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. In 2014, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in a six-player trade and made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Angels.

Gott was then dealt to the Washington Nationals in 2016 as part of the package for Yunel Escobar. After three years with the Nats, he was acquired by the San Francisco Giants and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Giants.

The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2022 season after not pitching in the majors in 2021. He inked a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners in 2023 and was dealt to the Mets in July.

With the Mets, Gott went 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 34 games. However, he was non-tendered before signing with the Athletics, but he had Tommy John Surgery. He ended up signing with the Mariners but was released before signing with the Nats.

In his MLB career, Gott is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA in 255 games.

Mets Likely Sellers at Deadline

New York is off to another disappointing season, and the Mets will be sellers ahead of the deadline.

One of the Mets’ biggest trade chips is starter Freddy Peralta, whom they acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason. However, Peralta has struggled this season and is coming off a disappointing outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Not good,” Peralta said. “I don’t feel good. But just trying to come back and make the adjustments. … I just need to be better.”

Mets interim manager Andy Green expects Peralta to be much better.

“He’s a competitor who’s won his entire career,” Green said. “Those guys don’t always react to struggle in the way that everybody else would like them to sometimes, but he’s not used to it. He doesn’t want to accept it. Love that. Love the fact that he’s going to get out there and compete again.”

Peralta is likely to make 5 more starts before the trade deadline, when he could be dealt.

New York Won’t Fire GM

Although the Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza, the team won’t fire GM David Stearns.

Despite the calls for Stearns to be fired, owner Steve Cohen believes the GM deserves credit for what he’s done.

“David is reflective and adaptable,” Cohen said. “We’ll figure out what changes need to be made, but it won’t be David. …We’re two and a half years into a contract,” Cohen said. “Everyone forgets — does he get any credit for ’24? Does that not count? We almost made it to the World Series. And that was just two years ago.”

The Mets are 36-51 and last in the NL East.