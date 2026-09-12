New York Mets Announce Intriguing Lineup Change After Bad Yankees Loss

On Friday, the New York Mets lost the first game of their series against the New York Yankees by a 6-4 final score.

It was a frustrating loss for the Mets, as they were unable to come back from their slow start to the game.

Now, following their series-opening loss to the Yankees, the Mets have announced an interesting lineup change for their Saturday game.

New York Mets Taking Francisco Alvarez Out of Lineup & Starting Luis Torrens

After starting in Friday’s game against the Mets, Francisco Alvarez will not be in the lineup on Saturday against the Yankees.

With Alvarez coming out of the lineup, Luis Torrens will be the Mets’ catcher against the Yankees on Saturday.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Mets, as reported by Underdog MLB: F. Lindor SS J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF L. Torrens C N. Morabito LF.

Mets 9/12 F. Lindor SS

J. Soto DH

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

J. Young 1B

M. Semien 2B

A. Ewing CF

L. Torrens C

N. Morabito LF Z. Thornton SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at Alvarez & Torrens

Alvarez, 24, has appeared in 103 games this season, where he has recorded 15 home runs, 37 RBI, and a .230 batting average. Overall, the five-year MLB veteran has provided New York’s lineup with some pop this season. This included him having a two-home-run game against the San Francisco Giants on Sep. 4.

As for Torrens, he has eight home runs, 37 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 83 games this season for New York. In his last appearance against the Miami Marlins on Sep. 9, he went 3-for-5 at the plate, with one double and four RBI.