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New York Mets Announce Intriguing Lineup Change After Bad Yankees Loss

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San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Mets lost the first game of their series against the New York Yankees by a 6-4 final score.

It was a frustrating loss for the Mets, as they were unable to come back from their slow start to the game.

Now, following their series-opening loss to the Yankees, the Mets have announced an interesting lineup change for their Saturday game.

New York Mets Taking Francisco Alvarez Out of Lineup & Starting Luis Torrens

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After starting in Friday’s game against the Mets, Francisco Alvarez will not be in the lineup on Saturday against the Yankees.

With Alvarez coming out of the lineup, Luis Torrens will be the Mets’ catcher against the Yankees on Saturday.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Mets, as reported by Underdog MLB: F. Lindor SS J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF L. Torrens C N. Morabito LF.

Looking at Alvarez & Torrens

New York Mets v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets fields a ground bunt during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Alvarez, 24, has appeared in 103 games this season, where he has recorded 15 home runs, 37 RBI, and a .230 batting average. Overall, the five-year MLB veteran has provided New York’s lineup with some pop this season. This included him having a two-home-run game against the San Francisco Giants on Sep. 4.

As for Torrens, he has eight home runs, 37 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 83 games this season for New York. In his last appearance against the Miami Marlins on Sep. 9, he went 3-for-5 at the plate, with one double and four RBI.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Announce Intriguing Lineup Change After Bad Yankees Loss

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