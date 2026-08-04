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Mets Reveal Francisco Alvarez Insight Following Catcher’s Trade Interest

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The New York Mets, who have been arguably the most disappointing team in the MLB this season, went all out as sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

New York was not afraid to sell off some of its top players to build for the future with prospects. However, this can’t be said about its top two catchers on the roster, Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens.

Both Alvarez and Torrens remained on the roster past the deadline. New York valued the depth they have at a valuable position, leading to New York asking for a lot of capital in any deals involving the two, said The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“Multiple teams said the Mets asked for a club’s top prospect plus more when they reached out about catcher Francisco Alvarez’s availability in a trade,” Sammon wrote. “This high ask suggests the Mets did not have serious interest in trading their catchers. Despite a market full of teams seriously in need of catching help, the Mets saw value in keeping Alvarez and defensive whiz Luis Torrens. It is hard to find catching.”

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Mets Reveal Francisco Alvarez Insight Following Catcher’s Trade Interest

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