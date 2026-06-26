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Francisco Lindor Breaks Silence on Mets’ Firing of Carlos Mendoza

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

T

he New York Mets are 34-47 through their first 81 games of the season and, on Friday, made a move that seemed inevitable by firing manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “He represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout and I wish him and his family all the best. Our commitment to bring our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered.”

Andy Green will take over as the interim manager, with the Mets returning to action Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Francisco Lindor Reacts to News

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor revealed he was “shocked” when he heard the news Friday morning.

“I was shocked and it hurts,” said Lindor. “He’s a great man, a great family man and somebody that we appreciate. We care for him.”

Lindor also revealed that he had the chance to speak with Mendoza after the firing.

“He apologized for not helping us win as much, but at the end of the day, this is not on him,” he added. “It’s more on us, the players, that we didn’t perform to our capabilities.” 

Lindor noted that he feels partially “responsible” for Mendoza’s departure.

“We’ve just got to play better, we’ve got to perform. … I feel responsible. I feel like I failed him, and now we’ve got a really good opportunity to move forward.”

Lindor’s Message to Mets Fans

Despite the disappointing start, with 81 games remaining in the regular season and the Mets sitting 13 games below .500, Lindor had a message for the fanbase. 

“To stick with us,” said Lindor about his message to fans. “We haven’t performed the way we’re supposed to be performing. We’re going to continue to fight day in and day out. The season is not over.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Francisco Lindor Breaks Silence on Mets’ Firing of Carlos Mendoza

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