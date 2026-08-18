New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change During Padres Series

The New York Mets kicked off their series against the San Diego Padres by picking up a 2-1 win on Monday. With this, New York extended their winning streak to four games and will be looking to keep it going with another victory against San Diego on Tuesday.

Despite the Mets coming off multiple wins in a row, they are making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Padres. This includes with star infielder Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Lindor Moving Up to First Spot in Mets’ Batting Order

Lindor is moving up the Mets’ lineup for their upcoming game against the Padres, as he is set to hit in the leadoff spot. This comes after he batted second for New York during their most recent game against San Diego.

Lindor leading off for the Mets comes after he went 0-for-2 against the Padres in New York’s last game. Before that, he had hits in each of his previous three games, so he will be looking to heat back up.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their game against the Padres.

Francisco Lindor SS

Bo Bichette 3B

Luis Robert Jr. CF

Carson Benge RF

Francisco Alvarez DH

Christopher Morel 1B

Marcus Semien 2B

A.J. Ewing LF

Luis Torrens C

Lindor Having a Down Year With the Mets in 2026

Like many players on the Mets, Lindor has been having a down year in 2026. Injury trouble has certainly been a reason for it. In 69 games so far, he has recorded 12 home runs, 32 RBI, and a .243 batting average. This is after he posted 31 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .267 batting average in 160 games last season with the Mets.

Lindor will now be looking to have a strong finish to the season for the Mets. It will be interesting to see if he can put together a big game being the leadoff hitter for the Mets against the Padres from here.