Francisco Lindor Makes Major Statement on His New York Mets Future

The New York Mets have largely played themselves out of the postseason race this season, and with 41 regular-season games remaining, plenty of uncertainty surrounds the team’s future.

One player who drew trade rumors throughout the season leading up to the deadline was star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

On Tuesday, Lindor addressed his future with the Mets as he remains under contract with the organization through the 2031 season.

Lindor Makes Statement on Future

The five-time All-Star made it clear that he plans to stay in Queens and help the Mets pursue a World Series title during his tenure.

“The plan is to be here for my contract,” Lindor told the New York Post. “When I signed up here, it was to be in the good times and bad times and to win.

Francisco Lindor tells @NYPost_Mets that he expects to play the remaining five years of his contract with the Mets pic.twitter.com/aRlCUx7P6B — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 12, 2026

“We have the right guys, he added. “Stearns is the right guy. That is No. 1. We have one of the best owners in sports history… We have not taken a step backwards.”

Lindor then praised the Mets’ farm system and young core.

“You have the players you want to build around… You have the young players, and then you look at the minor league system, and you feel that we got better [at the trade deadline], so I believe that we are working forward.

“We have got to win, right? I want to help this team win.”

Lindor’s Mets Tenure

Lindor is in his sixth season with the Mets and has remained a centerpiece of the team throughout his tenure. However, he’s made just one All-Star team since joining New York.

He’s spent a significant portion of this season on the injured list and has appeared in just 64 games. Over his Mets career, Lindor has hit .259 with 828 hits, 152 home runs and 475 RBIs.