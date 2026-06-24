New York Mets Make Massive Decision on Francisco Lindor Ahead of Doubleheader

The New York Mets have dropped five of their last seven games, and with their overall record sitting at 34-44 on the season, they are currently placed in last in the National League East despite entering the year with genuine World Series aspirations.

Whether it be injuries, inconsistencies or simply incredibly tough opposition, the Mets have just struggled for momentum throughout the year, and while they’re in last in the NL East, they sit just seven games back of the final Wild Card spot. There’s a chance this team can find momentum and push for a post-season appearance, but to do that they’ll need to get healthy, and ahead of a Wednesday doubleheader, they got some great news.

Francisco Lindor to Return for Mets Doubleheader

Ever since April 22nd, the New York Mets have been without arguably their biggest star, as Francisco Lindor has been sidelined due to a calf strain, but after some solid performances in his rehab outings, it appears he’s ready to return. When the Mets named their starting lineup for Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs, Lindor’s name was nowhere to be seen, but now, it’s been revealed he will be activated ahead of Game 2.

This is huge news for the Mets, and given the question marks in the field with Bo Bichette and others taking on the role at shortstop, getting back one of their best bats and a measure of consistency at SS, this could be the thing that sparks the Mets turnaround in 2026.

Obviously it won’t be easy, as the team have dug themselves a major hole, and while Lindor’s return is set for Wednesday, the team are now waiting for clarity on Juan Soto who left Tuesday’s game with an injury.

Can Francisco Lindor Spark a Mets Turnaround?

Before the injury, Lindor was off to a slow start, hitting just .226 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI through the first 24 games of the season, but after slugging 31 home runs with an .866 OPS a year ago, there’s no doubting that this is one of, if not the best offensive shortstop in the game of baseball. Given how limiting a calf strain can be though, Lindor may not hit the ground running upon return, but if the team are patient with his return to the lineup, he could get back to his best in the coming weeks ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game break.

Unfortunately, the Mets still won’t be at full strength for this one with Soto out along with Luis Robert, Jorge Polanco, Clay Holmes and Christian Scott among others who are all out of action at the moment. Simply put, the Mets have gone through a horror run with injuries early in the 2026 season, and while getting Lindor back will go a long way to this team turning things around in the months ahead, until they’re back to 100%, it’s going to be a massive ask for this team to get back into the post-season race.