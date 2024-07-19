Mets Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade for MLB’s Strikeout Leader

The New York Mets are returning from the All-Star break in postseason position. As of July 19, the Mets are holding onto the final National League Wild Card spot thanks to a 49-46 record. President of baseball operations David Stearns will try to upgrade his pitching staff before the July 30 trade deadline. Could Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet be a realistic target?

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports made 10 bold predictions with the second half underway. One includes the Amazins making a deal for this summer’s “most desirable pitcher” on the trade block.

Crochet threw just 73 innings in the big leagues between his 2020 debut and 2023. He’s been healthy and effective in 2024, which resulted in his first career All-Star Game selection. The southpaw has posted a 6-6 record with a 3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 107.1 innings. His 150 strikeouts lead MLB as of July 19.

What Would New York Have to Give up to Land Crochet?

The White Sox spent this past winter waiting for someone to meet their high asking price for starting pitcher Dylan Cease. It took until February, but the San Diego Padres acquired the right-hander from Chicago. Based on Crochet’s contract situation, the White Sox are likely looking to sell high on the left-hander for another huge haul of prospects.

According to Spotrac, Crochet is making $800,000 in 2024 and is under team control through 2026. Several teams have been linked to the 25-year-old, with the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles among the most prominent.

What kind of deal could it take for the Mets to outbid the competition? Axisa thinks a package including third baseman Brett Baty, right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat and catching Kevin Parada is the starting point. Baty is a former top prospect. However, Sproat (sixth) and Parada (10th) are among New York’s current top-10 prospects, per MLB.com.

How the Mets Might Use Crochet in Queens

Despite having a starting rotation ERA (4.25) that ranks among the bottom third in baseball, the Mets need relief help. New York’s bullpen has produced a 4.20 ERA, which is the league’s 11th-worst mark, per FanGraphs. The bullpen ERA is up at 4.84 since June 1, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported on July 19 that the Mets will be looking to improve the bullpen before the deadline. If that’s the focus, why is Crochet landing in Queens getting predicted?

“The issue with Crochet is his workload. He has thrown 107 1/3 innings, far and away a career-high (his previous career high was 65 innings as a college sophomore in 2019), and it’s hard to see how a team could responsibly ask Crochet to continue starting through the end of the season,” Axisa said. “At some point his workload will be scaled back. That likely means a move to the bullpen, where he has plenty of experience, and where the Mets need plenty of help. We’re going to say the Mets will add Crochet, use him as a reliever the rest of 2024, then move him back into the rotation in 2025 (and also 2026).”

Luis Severino, Jose Quintana and Adrian Houser have all spent time in New York’s 2024 rotation. They are also all expected to reach free agency this winter. Sean Manaea could also decline his 2025 player option and re-enter the open market.

Acquiring Crochet would help the Mets improve a weak spot in their current roster while also fortifying the future rotation. It’ll depend on what kind of bidding war they get into over the next two weeks if there’s sincere interest in the southpaw.