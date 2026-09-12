New York Mets Suddenly Announce Bad Injury News on 21-Year-Old Top Prospect

On Friday, the New York Mets lost the first game of their series to the New York Yankees by a 6-4 final score.

The National League East club plays the second game of their series against the Yankees on Saturday and will be aiming to get back in the win column.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their upcoming game against the Yankees, they have announced some rough news with one of their top pitching prospects.

New York Mets Place Gary Gill Hill on Injured List

Gary Gill Hill has been placed on the seven-day injured list, as reported by MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker.

Gill Hill being placed on the injured list comes less than a week after he was called up to Triple-A Syracuse from Double-A Binghamton. With that, this development is certainly tough news for the 21-year-old.

Looking at Gill Hill

Gill Hill is one of the top prospects in the Mets’ system. MiLB.com currently has him ranked as New York’s fourth-best pitching prospect, so he undoubtedly has good upside. Due to this, it is certainly tough to see him being placed on the injured list so soon after receiving a call-up.

Gill Hill was acquired by the Mets ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline in the deal that sent Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 26 minor league games split between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A this season, Gill Hill has a 9-3 record, a 4.25 ERA, and 119 strikeouts. Overall, the young pitcher has been showing promise, and he will be looking to continue to do so once he gets back on the mound.