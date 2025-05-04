Former Top Pick Passively Disses Dodgers With Interesting Comment

Certainly Gavin Lux has fond memories of his time playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And why wouldn’t he? Drafted in the first round (20th overall) by Los Angeles in 2016, Lux, who made his MLB debut as a September callup in 2019, was with the Dodgers during a stretch that saw them win the World Series in 2020 and 2024, while also advancing to the NL Championship Series in 2021. What could be more fun than that?

Well, according to Lux, his current season with the Reds tops anything that Lux experienced during his time in the Dodgers organization.

Traded to Cincinnati in early January for the Reds’ Competitive Balance Round A pick (No. 37 overall) and 21-year-old outfielder Mike Sirota, Lux was asked after a recent game about the last time he enjoyed showing up to the ballpark as much as he has this season. After pondering the question for a moment, the 27-year-old Kenosha, WI, native, reminisced about a period from way back.

“Probably high school,” Lux said. “This is a fun group. Everyone’s pretty close, it’s a young group, and just coming to the field every day, it’s obviously a lot of fun.”

Truth be told, Los Angeles could certainly use Lux in the lineup this season. The team’s starters at third base (Max Muncy) and left field (Michael Conforto) have both struggled offensively, with batting averages below the Mendoza line despite nearing 100 at bats.

Still, the Dodgers can’t be too unhappy with what they received in the trade, even before choosing anybody with the pick in this year’s draft, which will take place as part of All-Star Week festivities in mid-July.

Sirota, Cincinnati’s third-round pick in the 2024 draft, is slashing .329/.424/.616 with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. In 18 games and 73 at bats, Sirota has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

“We had targeted him for a while, so to have the opportunity to get him into our system was something we were really excited about,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said.

Gomes said the team’s scouting group had been “really high on him” while watching Sirota excel at Northeastern University, citing Sirota’s slow start in his third and final collegiate as the reason Los Angeles didn’t use its pick on him. But the Dodgers are pleased to be working with a player who stole 48 bases during his college years and is now their No. 20 prospect.

“It’s electric hands, incredible athlete. There’s a lot of high-end talent there,” Gomes said. “Now it’s (about) harnessing it and getting to some swing work. But we had him as a slam-dunk first-rounder going into the year last year. That kind of fell.”

Sirota has been among Rancho Cucamonga’s top offensive players. So far, Sirota has out-performed the Dodgers’ first-round pick from 2024, shortstop Kellon Lindsey. The 19-year-old, who was selected with the No. 23 pick, has posted a slash line of .271/.400/.353.