New York Mets Get Good Injury News on Opening Day Center Fielder

The New York Mets have been without starting center fielder Luis Robert Jr. since the end of April. Anthony DiComo reports the latest update on Robert’s return from a back injury.

Robert is currently on the 60-day injured list. He suffered a herniated disc in the lumbar spine region on April 26 and has been out since. Robert has progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment.

He’ll report to Triple-A Syracuse on June 30. Syracuse is home this week against the Worcester WooSox. There’s no indication of how long the rehab assignment will be, but it looks like Robert should be back before the All-Star break.

The Mets brought in Robert as a potential center field upside play. In 24 games, he’s slashed .224/.327/.409 with two home runs and a 92 wRC+. In 209.1 innings defensively, he’s put up -1 Defensive Runs Saved and 0 Outs Above Average.

Where Does Luis Robert Jr. Fit the Mets Lineup?

In Luis Robert Jr.’s absence, his starting center field role has gone to top prospect A.J. Ewing. The 21-year-old looks like the Mets’ starting center fielder in the present and future.

In 44 games, Ewing has hit .279 with four home runs and a 123 wRC+. He’s also been a solid defender, at +1 DRS and +2 OAA. His 1.1 fWAR since his MLB debut on May 12 ranks fourth on the club behind Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and Bo Bichette.

With that in mind, Robert is looking at a position change to get in the lineup. The Mets are currently deploying an outfield of Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge. The only avenue to get Robert in the lineup is as a de facto DH, rotating with the other outfielders.

The interesting situation is that Robert has played only center field in his career. This is the first time in his career that someone else has wrested the job away from him.

Mark Vientos is currently the starting designated hitter, but his role on the team may be in question. His -1.0 fWAR is the worst on the team, as he’s struggled to hit and play first base all season.

Potential Mets Roster Situation

The Mets will get Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco back from injury soon. With both players on the 60-day injured list, the club will need to make two 40-man roster moves.

Mark Vientos is a potential roster casualty. In addition to being the worst player on the team, he no longer has any minor league options. With Polanco likely closer to a return, Vientos will likely be designated for assignment for that move.

As for the corresponding move for Robert, the obvious choice is parting ways with Tyrone Taylor. Taylor has served as a fourth outfielder and a right-handed bat off the bench. However, his OPS has been south of .600 the past two seasons, and he’s already accumulated enough service time to hit free agency.

Despite his injuries, Robert does have trade value. He owns a career .290/.367/.506 slash line with a 141 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. In two of the three previous seasons, he’s been over 130.

However, the Mets may have to pay down some of his remaining salary to facilitate a deal. That may include the $2 million buyout from a $20 million option for 2027 that’s not likely to be exercised by any team at the end of the season.