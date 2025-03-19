Mets Backup Would Earn Huge Increase Over Offseason Salary

In baseball parlance, a “can of corn” is a slang term for a routine flyball that the outfielder can just stand underneath and watch as it falls easily into the glove.

For New York Mets catcher Hayden Senger, it could also mean what he has on his work schedule for that morning.

Senger, 27, has been bouncing around the Mets Minor League system since he was picked in the 24th round of the 2018 Draft, before the number of rounds in the draft was reduced from 40 to 20 in 2021. Needing to supplement his Minor League salary, Senger worked the last two offseasons stocking shelves at the Whole Foods near his home in Nashville.

“I needed the money,” Senger said.

Hayden Senger Competies for Roster Spot Following Winter Job Stocking Shelves

Play

But there is a pathway for Stenger to soon be making over $4,400 per day.

With the March 9 loss of catcher Francisco Alvarez to a broken bone in his left hand, backup Luis Torrens was moved into the starting spot, which opened up a three-man competition for the reserve role at the Major League level. For the first time in his career, Senger finds himself with a legitimate shot at “The Show,” battling Jakson Reetz and Chris Williams for the roster spot.

Tyler Ward, a New York Post and Bleacher Report contributor who hosts the Mets-focused podcast WardyNYM, said Senger might have an edge over the others due to the skills that have Senger recognized “as one of the best defensive catchers in all the minor leagues.”

“And that’s why the Mets have a certain Intrigue with someone like him,” Ward said.

In fact, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic, unless the Mets decide to make a move for a player outside the organization, “signs point to” Senger earning the promotion. Britton cites manager Carlos Mendoza’s preference for a strong defensive presence at backup, noting Senger has earned “elite” status for his work behind the plate among many scouts.

“He takes defense very seriously, and he works at it,” said Mets catching instructor Glenn Sherlock. “No matter how well he does, he’s still out there every day trying to get better.”

Hayden Senger Displays Strong Work Ethic on Field and at Whole Foods

Hearing that comes as no surprise to TJ Sanfilippo, Senger’s manager at Whole Foods, who told MLB.com that Senger is “definitely one of the best workers I’ve ever had.”

“He comes in, he says hello, and then he just gets to work. I don’t have to say anything. …” Sanfilippo said. “I’ll see him making a huge dent into grocery just in the six hours he’s there. It’s almost like he works 10 hours per day in the results he shows.”

Senger said he is grateful for the job, in part because the 6 a.m.-noon shift that he works four days per week allows for free time in the evenings to spend with his wife.

“It’s a pretty good schedule,” he said.

Senger would also be grateful for the pro-rated portion of the Major League minimum, currently $760,000, that he would earn while with the Mets. How long that could last is anybody’s guess.

Following surgery to repair the hamate bone, Alvarez was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. So Senger said he hasn’t closed the door on a return to Whole Foods next winter.

“I’m pretty superstitious,” Senger said. “I told my boss it’s possible I come back if I make it, but I didn’t make any promises. So we’ll have to see about that.”